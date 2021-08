On the night of August 16, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces undertook a provocation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the Syunik region, particularly in the Sev Lake section, trying to secure a positional advance, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The Armenian units took counter-actions, as a result of which the enemy was thrown back to the starting positions. The enemy suffered at least one casualty during the clash. There are no casualties on the Armenian sidees.