Haiti struck by deadly 7.2-magnitude earthquake

A powerful earthquake has struck the Caribbean nation of Haiti, killing at least 304 people and injuring more than 1,800, the BBC reports.

The 7.2-magnitude quake hit the west of the country on Saturday morning, toppling and damaging buildings including churches and hotels.

The prime minister said there was “extensive damage” and declared a month-long state of emergency.

Haiti is still recovering from a devastating 2010 earthquake.

The epicenter of Saturday’s quake was about 12km from the town of Saint-Louis du Sud, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.