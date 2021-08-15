Azerbaijani forces opened fire in the direction of Armenia’s Aravus village – Ombudsman

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces began fired shots in the direction of the Aravus village in Armenia’s Syunik province immediately after midnight, Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan says.

This information was confirmed to the Human Rights Defender by villagers, who asserted that targeted shots were fired at the positions of Armenia’s Armed Forces.

“These reports pertain to the section of Aravus village where the Azerbaijani armed forces are located a few hundred meters from civilian homes. Right in front of them are the Armenian Armed Forces, which perform the function of protecting the lives and safety of the residents,” The Ombudsman said in a Facebook post.

According to the facts collected by the Human Rights Defender’s Office, the Azerbaijani shootings stopped after the arrival of local authorities, the command of the 1st Army Corps of the Republic of Armenia and, the Russian Border Guard Service.

The Ombudsman says the Azerbaijani shootings towards the village of Aravus are criminal acts disrupting the normal and peaceful life, and the security of the people.

“These facts prove that the presence of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the immediate vicinity of Armenian villages and on the roads between communities violate the right to life. They also violate the right to property; the right to free movement and other vital rights,” Arman Tatoyan said.

It is clear that the rights of people can only be ensured by the creation of conditions of a security zone, the Human Rights Defender concluded.