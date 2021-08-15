Afghan conflict: Taliban enter outskirts of the capital Kabul

Taliban militants have reached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, after taking control of most of the rest of the country, the BBC reports.

The interior minister says negotiations have taken place to ensure a peaceful transition of power.

A Taliban statement says fighters had been ordered to remain on the edges of the capital.

“We assure the people in Afghanistan – there will be no revenge on anyone,” a Taliban spokesman told the BBC.

Russia is planning to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.