Justin Trudeau, Noubar Afeyan discuss Moderna’s plans to launch vaccine production in Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Moderna Chairman Noubar Afeyan have spoken about Moderna’s plans to build an mRNA vaccine production facility in Canada.

“We also spoke about the work we’re doing to make sure people can get vaccinated – so we can finish the fight against COVID-19. That continues to be our top priority,” Trudeau said in a Twitter post.

“Great to reconnect with PM Justin Trudeau and discuss progress made in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, including the Moderna announcement regarding building a manufacturing plant for mRNA in Canada,” Noubar Afeyan said.