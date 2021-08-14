Azerbaijani forces fire at Armenian positions in Gegharkunik

On August 13, from 22:00 to 22:40, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Gegharkunik part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.



The enemy’s fire was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian units. No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.



As of 23:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively stable.