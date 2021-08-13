Russian Ambassador visits guard posts on Armenian-Turkish border

Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin and his family visited Armavir region, where they got acquainted with a number of sights, including St. Shushanik Church in the village of Bagaran (X century) and the Holy Trinity Church built in the VI century.

During the visit, Sergey Kopirkin also visited the Armavir frontier detachment of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia, guard posts and positions on the Armenian-Turkish border.

He met with Russian and Armenian border guards, got acquainted with the tasks they carry out, guarding the borders of the Republic of Armenia.