Azerbaijani ex-diplomat banned from Russia for 50 years over statements “inciting ethnic hatred”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has banned Azerbaijan’s former Ambassador of to Belarus, Moldova and Pakistan from entering the country for 50 years, TASS reports.

The decision comes after the ex-diplomat called the Russians “pigs” on camera.

The Ministry said Isfandiyar Vagabzade “made public statements on the Internet, inciting ethnic hatred.”

In a video-message that went viral on the net, Vagabzade made harsh statements about the Russians and specifically the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

Zhirinovsky has said he will demand the initiation of a criminal case against Vagabzade.

Deputy Sneaker of Russia’s State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy said earlier that Vagabzadeh had to apologize for his words about the Russians, otherwise there would be “consequences for him and for everyone who makes such statements.”