Lufthansa starts Armenia flights

Largest German airline Lufthansa carried out the first flight to Armenia on the Frankfurt-Yerevan route, the Ministry of Territorial Administration informs.

The solemn ceremony was attended by the Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration Armen Simonyan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Germany to Armenia Michael Banzhaf, other officials.



The Lufthansa Group of airlines will operate up to 16 weekly flights to Yerevan starting from August 13.

It will allow Armenian citizens to travel to 280 destinations in 100 countries.



It will offer daily flights from Yerevan to Vienna. The Yerevan Frankfurt flights will be carried out three times a week.

Five Yerevan-Brussels flights will be available a week, one flight will be operated on Yerevan-Cologne route.