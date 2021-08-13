Baku preparing ground for new provocations: Artsakh denies shooting at Azerbaijani positions

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry has denied the reports of the Azerbaijani side, claiming that units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions in the villages of Yukhari Veysal and Sghnakh, as well as near Shushi.

“It is obvious that with such false statements the Azerbaijani side is preparing the ground for further provocative actions,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The units of the Defense Army strictly observe the ceasefire regime and take retaliatory actions only to counter the Azerbaijani provocations, it added.