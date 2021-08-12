Violent anti-migrant protests erupt in Turkey

Anti-migrant protesters have attacked houses, shops and cars owned by Syrians in Turkey’s capital after tensions flared over the alleged killing of a local teenager, the BBC reports.

The violence erupted on Wednesday night following reports that a Syrian refugee had stabbed two Turkish men in a fight.

Hundreds of locals descended on an area of Ankara where a community of Syria migrants and refugees live.

Videos online showed groups of men overturning cars and vandalizing shops.

Anti-migrant sentiment in Turkey has been rising in recent years, with a number of politicians campaigning for harsher restrictions.

Tensions have flared recently with the arrival of thousands of Afghans fleeing a rapidly escalating war in their country.

The United Nations estimates that Turkey currently hosts the largest number of refugees worldwide, including more than three million Syrians.