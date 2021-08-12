TopWorld

Violent anti-migrant protests erupt in Turkey

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 12, 2021, 18:52
1 minute read
Reuters

Anti-migrant protesters have attacked houses, shops and cars owned by Syrians in Turkey’s capital after tensions flared over the alleged killing of a local teenager, the BBC reports.

The violence erupted on Wednesday night following reports that a Syrian refugee had stabbed two Turkish men in a fight.

Hundreds of locals descended on an area of Ankara where a community of Syria migrants and refugees live.

Videos online showed groups of men overturning cars and vandalizing shops.

Anti-migrant sentiment in Turkey has been rising in recent years, with a number of politicians campaigning for harsher restrictions.

Tensions have flared recently with the arrival of thousands of Afghans fleeing a rapidly escalating war in their country.

The United Nations estimates that Turkey currently hosts the largest number of refugees worldwide, including more than three million Syrians.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 12, 2021, 18:52
1 minute read
Show More
Back to top button