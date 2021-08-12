Tourist helicopter with 16 on board crashes into Russian lake

A tourist helicopter with 16 people on board has crashed into a lake in Russia’s far east, officials say.

There were eight known survivors, Russian RIA Novosti agency quoted local health authorities as saying.

Thirteen tourists and three crew were on board when it crashed into the Kuril Lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula, the local government said in a statement.

Emergency services and divers were sent to the area to search for those still unaccounted for.

The Mi-8 helicopter was carrying tourists from Moscow and St Petersburg, RIA reported.

The helicopter is reportedly lying at a depth of 100 meters in the lake.