Plans underway for an Armenian monument in Burbank

Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Ambassador Armen Baibourtian visited the City Hall of Burbank and had a meeting with the new Mayor Bob Frutos. They exchanged views regarding cooperation projects. Chairman of the Burbank chapter of the Armenian National Committee of America Sarkis Simonian and former Police Commissioner of the Burbank Police Department Hagop Hergelian were invited by Mayor Frutos to attend the meeting.

Ambassador Baibourtian requested Mayor Frutos to allocate a space in the City of Burbank to install an Armenian monument/memorial. The Mayor offered a few interesting ideas in this regard. They agreed to continue the dialogue upon specifying the features of the monument.

Ambassador Baibourtian thanked Mayor Frutos and the City Council for unanimously adopting resolution recognizing the Independent Republic of Artsakh and rescinding the friendship city status of the town of Hadrut in March 2021.The Armenian Consul General extended an invitation to Mayor Frutos to attend the Armenian Festival to be held in Glendale Civic Auditorium on October 2nd organized by the Consulate General of Armenia in Los Angeles and the City of Glendale.

From the population of 103,000, 15,000-16,000 are Armenians in Burbank. Ambassador Baibourtian met the previous Mayor of Burbank Sharon Springer in January 2020. Billed as the “Media Capital of the World”, numerous media and entertainment companies are headquartered or have significant production facilities in Burbank, including Warner Bros. Entertainment, The Walt Disney Company, Nickelodeon Animation Studios, The Burbank Studios, Cartoon Network Studios, and Insomniac Games.

Bob Frutos was elected to the Burbank City Council in May 2013. The retired LAPD police officer previously served as mayor from 2015 to 2016. Burbank City Council members unanimously elected Vice-Mayor Bob Frutos as the new Mayor of Burbank in December 2020.