Picasso masterpieces to go on sale in blockbuster auction

Some 11 Picasso paintings and works owned by casino and hotel group MGM Resorts in Las Vegas are due to go up for auction in October, the BBC reports.

The sale include five paintings, some of which were displayed at the Bellagio hotel’s Picasso restaurant, and whose combined worth is estimated at $100m.

MGM Resorts says it wants to improve the diversity of its fine art collection.

The auction coincides with the 140th anniversary of the artist’s birth.

The sale, which also includes works on paper and ceramics that span more than 50 years of artistic output, will take place on 23 October at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas.

The restaurant will continue to show an additional 12 Picasso works.