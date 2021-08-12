Luftansa mulls starting flights from Armenia’s Gyumri

Luftansa mulls s establishing a hub in Gyumri and considers the possibility of starting flights from Armenia’s second largest city.

The issue was discussed today at a meeting between Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and Luftansa representatives in Yerevan.

The prospects and ways of cooperation with Lufthansa company were discussed, the priorities of the sphere of tourism for Armenia were emphasized.





Attaching importance to the intensification of Armenia-Germany business ties, Vahan Kerobyan noted that there are great opportunities and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism.



The Minister spoke about the importance of increasing the flow of tourists from Armenia. The parties exchanged views on organizing joint marketing campaigns between the two countries to intensify the flows.



Representatives of Lufthansa noted, in turn, that Armenia is a preferred destination for German tourists, therefore, they share the interest in using the opportunity to bring more tourists to Armenia and are ready to cooperate in the organization of marketing campaigns.