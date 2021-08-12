Attempt by Azerbaijani forces to cross the line of contact with Artsakh prevented

On the night of August 12, units of the Azerbaijani armed forces tried to cross the line of contact between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani armed forces in the western part of the Artsakh Republic, the Defense Ministry informs.

As a result of the counter-actions of the Defense Army, the attempt was prevented, the enemy was thrown back to the initial positions. No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.



The command of the Russian military contingent carrying out a peacekeeping mission in the Artsakh Republic was immediately informed about the provocation of the Azerbaijani side.