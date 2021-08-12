Armenia reiterates commitment to resuming negotiations under the aegis of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Armenia has reiterated the willingness to work with international partners towards peace in the region.

Addressing the government sitting today, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan reiterated Armenia’s commitment to resuming the negotiation process under the aegis of the OSCE Minsk Group.

“The call of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric is unequivocally acceptable to us. It is obvious that respect for this condition is of key importance for forming a due negotiating environment,” the Prime Minister said.

He stressed the key importance of identifying the party violating the ceasefire and taking provocative actions, as well as targeted condemnation of those actions in ensuring de-escalation and stabilization of the situation.

PM Pashinyan said it’s difficult to imagine the process without the application of an international monitoring mechanism. He reiterated that it should be a CSTO mission, but added that in case the proposal is unacceptable to the CSTO, an OSCE monitoring mission could be an alternative.

“Armenia is ready to engage in the negotiation process on a high or the highest levels, and we are waiting for concrete proposals,” Nikol Pashinyan said.

He emphasized the need to resume the work of the trilateral commission on unblocking the regional communication reroutes.

As for the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister said “Armenia’s position remains unchanged” and added that the work in that direction should intensify.