Armen Smbatyan recalled from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel

Armenia’s Ambassador to Israel Armen Smbatyan has been removed from the post.

Based on a motion by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Armen Sarkissian has signed a decree on recalling Armen Smbatyan from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Israel.

Amid the Artsakh War in fall 2020, Armenia recalled the Ambassador for consultations connected with the supply of Israeli weapons to Azerbaijan.

In April Armen Smbatyan has was charged with aiding and abetting the abuse by another official – the former Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, as well as money laundering.