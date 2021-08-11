Sappers injured in cluster bomb blast in Artsakh

Sappers of the Humanitarian Demining Center Foundation were injured in a cluster bomb blast while conducting engineering research in the area of ​​Nor Shen community of Martuni region of Artsakh, the State Emergency Service informs.

Two sappers were rushed to the Republican Medical Center with various injuries, their health condition is satisfactory.



One of the sappers was taken to Martuni Regional Medical Association. The latter is in critical condition.

The State Emergency Service will provide further information.