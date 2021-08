On August 11, from 15:30 to 20:00, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, firing from different caliber firearms at the Armenian positions located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The enemy’s fire was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian units. No casualties are reported on the Armenian side.



As of 23:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable.