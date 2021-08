Secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon in Yerevan today, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The Secretary general paid tribute to the memory of the fallen soldiers.

Earlier today Stanislav Zas visited a military unit located in Ararat province.

Speaking to reporters, he said the incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijani border pose a threat to the Caucasian region of the CSTO responsibility and CSTO member Armenia.