Azerbaijani forces fire at Armenian positions in Artsakh, use anti-tank grenade launcher

On August 9, between 4pm and 10pm, the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire in the south-western direction (Shosh-Mkhitarashen), Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

In addition to firearms, the Azerbaijani armed forces also SPG-9 anti-tank grenade launcher firing 3 projectiles at Armenian positions.



No losses are reported on Armenian side.



Relevant information has been provided to the Russian peacekeeping command.



The Command of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army calls on the Azerbaijani side to adhere to the agreements reached and to refrain from further steps aimed at escalating the situation.