Artsakh’s President holds phone conversation with Catholicos Aram I

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.



The President briefed His Holiness on the situation in Artsakh, the ongoing reconstruction and construction works, the problems of the citizens displaced by war. At the same time, the President thanked Catholicos Aram I for his constant support to Artsakh.



The Catholicos, in turn, expressed his support to the people of Artsakh, voicing confidence that together they will be able to overcome the existing challenges and solve the problems facing Artsakh.