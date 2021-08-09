Uruguay’s Foreign Minister to visit Armenia

The delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay Francisco Bustillo will visit Armenia on August 16-18.

By the decision of the Prime Minister, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Head of the Protocol Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been instructed to prepare the program of the visit, to ensure the organization of the events according to the protocol.

The Minister of Defense has been instructed to ensure the presence of the Guard of Honor during the ceremonial events.