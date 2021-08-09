Russian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss situation on border with Armenia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov discussed ways of normalizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border over the phone on Monday, TASS reports.

“A substantive exchange of views took place on various aspects of the implementation of the statements by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, and January 11, 2021, and on the ways of normalizing the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the two top diplomats also discussed pressing issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda.

“[They] highlighted the importance of the early resumption of the activities of the trilateral working group co-chaired by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian deputy prime ministers on reviving economic and transport ties in the region,” the Ministry said. “[They] discussed issues related to further deepening cooperation on international platforms, including the UN, the OSCE and the Caspian Five.”