Greece wildfires continue to threaten villages

Wildfires are continuing to rip through the Greek island of Evia with strong winds driving flames towards villages, the BBC reports.

More than 2,000 people have already been evacuated from the island, many of those by ferry.

A number of wildfires have struck the country in recent days. One blaze in the northern suburb of Athens is said to have subsided.

Greece is experiencing its most severe heatwave in 30 years in which temperatures have spiked to 45C (113F).

Heatwaves such as this are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change. The subsequent hot, dry weather is likely to fuel wildfires.

On Evia, two fire fronts have destroyed thousands of hectares of land, along with a number of houses and businesses.