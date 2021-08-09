Armenian acting FM receives CSTO Secretary General

Armenia’s acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Armen Grigoryan received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas.

Armen Grigoryan briefed the CSTO Secretary General on the situation established as a result of the intrusion of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces into Syunik and Gegharkunik regions, as well as the regular provocations of Azerbaijan, including from the territory of Nakhichevan.

Armen Grigoryan drew attention to the consequences of the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh and the arising threats. Both sides stressed the need to de-escalate the situation.

The meeting touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, stressed the need for a comprehensive settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship.

The parties also referred to Armenia’s upcoming presidency in the CSTO. Armen Grigoryan informed about the conceptual approaches of the Armenian presidency, emphasizing that one of the priorities will be to increase the efficiency of the organization, to strengthen the mechanisms of timely response to the needs of the member states.

Stanislav Zas, in turn, stressed the importance of improving the CSTO and assured that the CSTO bodies will make every effort to implement the priorities to be announced by the Armenian side.