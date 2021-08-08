Tokyo Olympics medal table: Armenia is 69th

The leader in the medal count in Tokyo 2020 at the moment is the team of the United States of America with a total of 113 medals, 39 of which are gold.



The second place took the Chinese team-with 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze medals.



Japan, the host country at the 2020 Games, came third. The Japanese won 27 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals.

The top four is completed by the British Olympic team – 22 gold, 21 silver, 22 bronze.



The Armenian Olympic team is in the 69th place, having 2 silver և 2 bronze medals.

Team Armenia is bringing home 4 medals-two silver and two bronze. Greco-Roman wrestler, 2016 Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan and weightlifter Simon Martirosyan won silver medals, while gymnast Artur Davtyan and boxer Hovhannes Bachkov won bronze.

The closing ceremony will begin on August 8 at 15:00 local time. Japan’s mayor will ceremonially hand over the Olympic flag to the mayor of Paris, where the next summer Olympic Games will take place.

Boxer Hovhannes Backov will be Team Armenia’s flag-bearer at the closing ceremony of the 32nd summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. Bachkov, who won bronze at the lightweight division, was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony too.