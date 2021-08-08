“Tokyo 2020”: The closing ceremony held-video

The Tokyo Olympics, postponed and played out behind closed doors because of the Covid pandemic, concluded with an upbeat ceremony in Japan’s capital.

The Games took place without spectators and athletes were barred from venturing outside the Olympic village.

The video is from Armradio՛s sport commentator Aram Manukyan’s Facebook page

Their staging has faced local opposition and around 30 protestors jostled with police at the National Stadium before the closing ceremony.

However, other locals have braved heat and warnings to watch events from afar.

Fans took in outdoor events, such as triathlon and BMX, from overpasses and other vantage points despite temperatures that reached 35C, the hottest ever recorded at an Olympics.