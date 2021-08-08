Messi leaves Barcelona, PSG move “possible”: press conference-live

“This is very difficult for me after so many years. Last year when all the stuff with the burofax was going on I was convinced [to leave]. But this year no. This is our home and we love Barcelona, as much from the sporting side as in our everyday life. After 21 years here I’m leaving with my wife and three Argentinean-Catalans. We’ll be back, this is our home and I promised my kids as well,”- told Leo Messi during his Press Conference.

“I never imagined I’d be saying goodbye because I never thought I’d leave. It’s even stranger due to the pandemic and playing without fans. I have always felt the love of the fans though and hopefully I’ll be back at some point.”

Messi is asked if PSG is his next club and replies “it is a possibility”.

“I’ve had nothing confirmed with anyone. When the press release went out I had a lot of calls and we are talking about a lot of things.”

Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

According to a Official FC Barcelona website, as a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled.

FC Barcelona wholeheartedly expresses its gratitude to the player for his contribution to the aggrandisement of the club and wishes him all the very best for the future in his personal and professional life.