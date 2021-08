41 citizens have been evacuated from the longest ropeway in Armenia “Wings of Tatev “․ According to “Wings of Tatev” Facebook page’s information – the ropeway is working.

“Due to today’s accident, all the visitors left in the ropeway were successfully evacuated. The accident took place becouse of lightning, there were 41 visitors in the two booths. At the moment, the ropeway is working smoothly. “As always, we will work every day, except Mondays, from 10:30 to 19:00,” the statement reads.