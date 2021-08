The UN urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise restraint, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at a daily briefing.

“The UN calls to refrain from any action that could escalate tensions, and address related concerns through dialogue,” the Spokesperson said.

The situation on the border has been tense since May 12, after the Azerbaijani troops intruded into the sovereign territory of Armenia. A number of incidents have been reported since.