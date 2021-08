A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was registered 19 km northeast of the village of Bavra in Armenia’s Shirak province on August 7, at 08:28 local time (04:28 Greenwich time).

The quake measured 4-5 at the epicenter.

The earthquake was felt in the villages of Bavra and Zuygaghbyur in Shirak province, as well as in the city of Tashir in Lori province.