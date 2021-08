On August 7, at 11:40-12:00, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again resorted to provocation, opening fire with different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian positions located in Syunik province of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, particularly in the part of Lake Sev (Black Lake).

The enemy’s fire was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian position guards. There are no casualties on the Armenian side, according to Armenia’s Ministry of Defense.