Azerbaijani servicemen deliberately set lands owned by Armenian villagers on fire

Azerbaijani servicemen are deliberately setting fire to the lands privately owned by residents of Yeraskh village in Armenia’s Ararat province, Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said in a Facebook post.

on Friday the Office of the Human Rights Defender received alarming calls that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces started shootings in the immediate vicinity of, and in the direction of the Yeraskh village using small and large caliber weapons.

The village is located at a distance of around 1 km from Azerbaijani positions. The shootings by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces grossly violate the rights of residents in Yeraskh and neighboring villages.

As a direct consequence of the fires, the residents of Yeraskh and neighboring villages are not able to carry out agricultural work. Moreover, the shootings and the fires set have destroyed the peace and normal life of people in Yeraskh, the Human Rights Defender says.