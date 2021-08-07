Ambassador Tracy to spend her vacation in Syunik province this week

The Ambassador enjoyed camping in the mountains of Syunik with locals by learning more about the rich history and culture of Armenia over the bonfire.

Syunik is a wonderful place to collect memories and spend quality time with family and friends. The more you visit Syunik the more you discover about this wonderful region and its people, said Ambassador Lynne Tracy.

