Tokyo-2020․ Bachkov – bronze medalist of the Olympic Games

In the semifinals of boxing in the 63 kg weight category of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the representative of Armenia Hovhannes Bachkov lost by points to the American Kaishon DGis and won a bronze medal at the Olympic Games.

In the quarterfinals, Hovhannes Bachkov competed with Elnur Abduraimov, who represents Uzbekistan. Our boxer had an advantage with a score of 5-0. It should be reminded that Bachkov defeated the representatives of Antigua, Barbuda and Azerbaijan before reaching the quarterfinals.

Armenia has already won three medals at the 32nd Summer Olympics. Weightlifter Simon Martirosyan and Greco-Roman wrestler Arthur Aleksanyan won a silver medal, and gymnast Arthur Davtyan won a bronze medal.

Armenia participated in the Tokyo Olympics with 17 sportsmen.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics will end on August 8.