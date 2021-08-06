Davit Babayan had a telephone conversation with the Pridnestrovian Foreign Minister

On August 6, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic Vitaly Ignatyev.

The Ministers discussed issues related to the current relations between the two countries, cooperation between the Foreign Ministries and regional processes.

The parties stressed the need to further expand and deepen cooperation, hold regular discussions on issues of mutual interest.