The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports that as of 6 p.m. the situation in the Yeraskh sector of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is stable after the provocation made by the Azerbaijani side today at noon and that the fire that broke out in the area in-between military positions due to the adversary’s shelling has been put out.

“The Armenian side doesn’t have victims,” the press release of the Armenian MOD reads.