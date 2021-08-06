Armenia MOD: Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Lebanon awarded

The Armenian peacekeeping contingent in Lebanon (Major Karen Davtyan is the contingent’s commander) has been praised by the Italian command and been awarded a letter of appreciation for excellent service and exemplary discipline, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.
