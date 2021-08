303 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Armenia per day

Armenia has reported 303 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number to 231,625.

The epidemiological situation continues to deteriorate in the country.

A total of 5,040 people are currently being treated (up 91 per day). 220,825 people recovered (208 per day), and 4,636 patients died (4 people per day).