Russia concerned over military incidents at Azerbaijani-Armenian border: Foreign Ministry

Moscow is seriously concerned over the increasingly frequent incidents at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Alexander Bikantov said Thursday, adding that tensions at the border keep escalating despite all steps taken.

“I can note that the Russian side is seriously concerned over the armed incidents at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border that have become increasingly frequent lately. The fact that these incidents cause human casualties on both sides causes particular concerns,” he said.

“Unfortunately, despite all steps taken, tensions at the border do not recede. In this regard, we call on all sides to avoid actions that may cause further degradation of the situation,” the diplomat continued.

Bikantov underscored that all emerging matters must be resolved only via a peaceful political and diplomatic way, adding that Russia is ready to continue to contribute to the normalization of the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, including via de-escalation measures and by launching a joint work on delimitation and demarcation of the border.

“These efforts, combined with the unblocking of economic and transportation connections in the region, as well as stimulation of inter-community dialogue would facilitate turning the Caucasus into an area of stability, security and prosperity in accordance with the […] statements of leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Bikantov said.