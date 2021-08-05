Nikol Pashinyan, Ebrahim Raisi discuss a wide range of issues on Armenian-Iranian agenda

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iran’s President-elect Ebrahim Raisi have discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral agenda.

During a meeting in Tehran the Iranian President thanked Prime Minister Pashinyan for accepting the invitation and arriving in Iran on a working visit, adding that Iran attaches importance to the continuous development of relations with friendly Armenia in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked Ebrahim Raisi for the warm hospitality and once again congratulated him on being elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Prime Minister stressed that multilateral cooperation with Iran, based on mutual respect and understanding, is of primary importance for our country.

“The centuries-old friendship of our two peoples, the close historical and cultural relations are the basis for further development of cooperation. We are ready to continue our dialogue through joint efforts and further enrich the agenda of bilateral cooperation. The fact that I am here today testifies to our commitment to deepen relations and strengthen cooperation between Armenia and Iran at the highest level,” said Prime Minister Pashinyan.

In the context of strengthening of bilateral ties, the Prime Minister stressed the key role of the Armenian community of Iran and thanked the government of the country for providing all the necessary opportunities to preserve the national identity.

The leaders of Armenia and Iran discussed a wide range of issues related to the strengthening of trade and economic ties. In particular, the interlocutors attached importance to the activities of the Meghri free economic zone and the opportunities provided by Iran’s free trade regime with the EAEU. The parties prioritized the development of regional communication routes a priority, noting that the development of transport and communication from the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea will be of key importance.

Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the Iranian side’s interest in the North-South highway construction program and added that the Armenian government is ready to discuss the participation of Iranian construction companies in the international tender for the Sisian-Meghri section of the above-mentioned project.

Nikol Pashinyan and Ebrahim Raisi also touched upon the opportunities for developing cooperation in the energy sector. In particular, the parties discussed the steps taken to start the construction of the Iran-Armenia 400 kV transmission line, highlighted the extension of the gas-electricity exchange program, the increase of gas-electricity exchange volumes after the operation of the third high-voltage line.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of Iran’s consistent efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

Ebrahim Raisi said that maintaining peace in the region is of key importance for Iran, adding that the Iranian side also considers it necessary to resolve all issues through dialogue.

Nikol Pashinyan and Ebrahim Raisi also discussed issues related to the implementation of joint new programs in the fields of healthcare, advanced technologies, education, science and culture.

At the end of the meeting, Ebrahim Raisi wished Prime Minister Pashinyan strength, energy and vigor in the development of Armenia and the implementation of goals. Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the wishes and invited the President of Iran to Armenia, which was gladly accepted. The interlocutors instructed the heads of the relevant departments to work closely to advance various issues on the agenda of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation.

In the evening Nikol Pashinyan will take part in the official inauguration ceremony of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.