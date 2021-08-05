Iran’s new hardline President Ebrahim Raisi sworn in: Nikol Pashinyan also took part in the inauguration ceremony

The inauguration ceremony of newly elected President Ebrahim Raisi took place in Iran. The ceremony took place in the Iranian Parliament building. The event was attended by 265 guests from 115 countries.

Raisi has vowed to be the guardian of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the regime and to spare no effort to solve the people’s problems.

The delegation led by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan also took part in the inauguration ceremony.

Raisi, 60, was inaugurated two days after winning the formal endorsement of the country’s supreme leader to take office following his victory in an election in June, Reuters reports.

The newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran thanked the heads of delegations for participating in the inauguration ceremony and made a speech.