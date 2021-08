Armenia’s leading GM Levon Aronian defeated Shakhriyar Mammadyarov of Azerbaijan 2.5: 0.5 in the quarterfinals of the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament – the eights event of the Champions Tour.

In the semifinal Aronian will face Le Quang Liem of Vietnam.

The latter defeated France’s Alireza Firouzja in the quarterfinals.