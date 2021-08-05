Armenia expresses solidarity with Greece as the latter is fighting devastating wildfires.

“Deeply saddened by news of the devastating wildfires that broke out across Greece. We express solidarity and deep sympathies with brotherly people of Greece in this troubling times,” the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in Twitter post.

Temperatures of more than 40 Celsius and strong winds have fanned more than 150 wildfires in different areas of the country in recent days, adding to the conflagrations in Turkey and other areas of the Mediterranean.