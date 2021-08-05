Armenia 1st President hosts Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan at his mansion

First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan today hosted President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan at his mansion. This is what Ter-Petrosyan’s spokesperson Arman Musinyan wrote on his Facebook page today, adding the following:

“During the nearly one-and-a-half-hour conversation, the parties touched upon the issues in Artsakh that require urgent solutions, including social issues, housing, creation of jobs, the return of Armenians of Artsakh having taken shelter in Armenia, as well as the support that Armenia is providing to solve the mentioned issues and other issues related to support.”