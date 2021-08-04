PoliticsTop

Vahan Hunanyan appointed MFA Spokesperson

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 4, 2021, 17:22
Vahan Hunanyan has been appointed Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A relevant decision has been signed by acting Foreign Minister Armen Grigoryan.

