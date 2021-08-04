Home | All news | Politics | Vahan Hunanyan appointed MFA Spokesperson PoliticsTop Vahan Hunanyan appointed MFA Spokesperson Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 4, 2021, 17:22 Less than a minute Vahan Hunanyan has been appointed Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A relevant decision has been signed by acting Foreign Minister Armen Grigoryan. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 4, 2021, 17:22 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print