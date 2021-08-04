PoliticsTop

Vahagn Khachatryan appointed Minister of High-Tech Industry

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 4, 2021, 20:06
Vahagn Khachatryan has been appointed Minister of High-Tech Industry.

A relevant decree has been signed by Presideny Armen Sarkissian.

