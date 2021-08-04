Home | All news | Politics | Vahagn Khachatryan appointed Minister of High-Tech Industry PoliticsTop Vahagn Khachatryan appointed Minister of High-Tech Industry Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 4, 2021, 20:06 Less than a minute Vahagn Khachatryan Vahagn Khachatryan has been appointed Minister of High-Tech Industry. A relevant decree has been signed by Presideny Armen Sarkissian. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email August 4, 2021, 20:06 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print