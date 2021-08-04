President, Human Rights Defender discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

President Armen Sarkissian met with the Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan.

The President and the Human Rights Defender discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the context of violations of the rights of the border population.

Arman Tatoyan briefed the President of on the results of the fact-finding work of the Human Rights Defender in Gegharkunik, Syunik and Ararat provinces.

He noted that the illegal actions of the Azerbaijani armed forces continue to violate the rights of the residents of the border communities of the Republic of Armenia.

The facts prove that the Azerbaijani armed forces regularly provoke shootings, and the Armenian Armed Forces perform the function of protecting the population.

Arman Tatoyan informed that the facts of those violations by the Azerbaijani armed forces have already been presented to the international structures operating in Armenia and to the diplomatic missions accredited in the country.

The President and the Human Rights Defender exchanged views on the situation.